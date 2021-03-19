Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 5

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Water-types.

Suicune: This is the perfect example of why certain cards become chase cards. Suicune, as a "Baby Shiny," is no rarer than many of the others. Certainly not rarer than a Full Art Shiny. However, it is the second most valuable card in the entire set. Granted, there is a huge dropoff after the first, with the Shiny Charizard VMAX worth $407.07 as of this writing and Shiny Suicune worth $51.83. It says a lot, though, that the Suicune card outranks all of the Full Arts with the exception of Charizard purely because Suicune is a beautiful Shiny. That, quality of Pokémon and illustration, is what makes a chase card if it's not a Charizard or a Pikachu. It's why the Tyranitar Alternate Art is currently the chase card of Battle Styles.

Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Darmanitan: Then, on the more low-key but still cool side, we have these two which replace their icy blue flesh with green. Does it look like something went bad in the freezer? Yeah, a little. Do I still love it? Yeah, a lot.

