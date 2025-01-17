Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: , ,

Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day Comes to Pokémon GO

You will now be able to encounter Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO with a newly announced Shadow Legendary Raid Day event.

Shadow Palkia is getting the spotlight during Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over, but there is another Shadow Legendary taking flight during the event. Shadow Ho-Oh features in a special Shadow Raid Day on the final day of Fashion Week: Taken Over, and it can be encountered in its Shiny form. Let's get into the details.

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here's what's happening for the Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

  • Date and time: Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
  • Focus Pokémon: Shadow Ho-Oh will feature in Shadow Legendary Raids during this event. It will be available in its Shiny form with an increased Shiny rate. During the event, you can use a Charged TM to teach Ho-Oh the Charged Attack Sacred Fire. The stats of this Charged Attack are as follows:
    • Trainer Battles: 130 power
    • Gyms and raids: 120 power
  • Shiny release: Shadow Ho-Oh
  • Wild Spawns: The Fashion Week spawns already active now will still be available during this event.
  • Event bonuses:
    • Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).
    • 2× XP for evolving Pokémon
    • Increased chance of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh from Shadow Raids.
  • Event Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket for $5 USD that will unlock more bonuses. The bonuses include:
    • Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15)
    • Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
    • 50% more XP from Raid Battles
    • 2× Stardust from Raid Battles
    • Niantic writes:
      • "These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. *Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

