Shiny Smoliv Debuts in Pokémon GO for Harvest Festival 2024

One Shiny Pokémon makes its debut while another will have increased Shiny odds in Pokémon GO's upcoming Harvest Festival event.

Article Summary Shiny Smoliv debuts in Pokémon GO's Harvest Festival 2024 event.

Event runs November 7-12, featuring increased Shiny Pumpkaboo odds.

Wild spawns include Shiny-capable Oddish, Exeggcute, and more.

Paid Timed Research offers Mossy Lure Modules, Smoliv encounters.

With the Halloween Event wrapping up in Pokémon GO, Niantic is looking toward the end of autumn. The details for the next Harvest Festival have been announced, including the debut of a new Shiny Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Date and time: Thursday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

No new species will be introduced. Shiny release: Smoliv will be Shiny for the first time.

Smoliv will be Shiny for the first time. Wild Spawns: Oddish (can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Hoppip (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Miltank (can be Shiny), Zigzagoon (can be Shiny), Bunnelby (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (in Small Size, Average Size, and Large Size forms, all of which can be Shiny, and Smoliv (can be Shiny). Super Size Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Field Research: Field Research can lead to encounters with Pumpkaboo and Smoliv, both of which can be Shiny. Pumpkaboo encountered through Field Research may be any size.

Field Research can lead to encounters with Pumpkaboo and Smoliv, both of which can be Shiny. Pumpkaboo encountered through Field Research may be any size. Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase this questline for $2 USD. It will reward: Two Mossy Lure Modules One Incense One Lucky Egg Encounters with Smoliv Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

