Shiny Tapu Koko Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023
Shiny Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these top counters to take on this Alolan Island Guardian during its Shiny release.
The upcoming Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly Shiny-capable Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Tapu Koko Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Koko counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Koko can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!