Shiny Tapu Koko Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Shiny Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these top counters to take on this Alolan Island Guardian during its Shiny release.

The upcoming Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly Shiny-capable Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Koko Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Koko counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Koko can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!