Shiny Vanillite & More Announced For Pokémon GO Holiday 2023 Part 2

Holiday Attire Psyduck and Shiny Vanillite debut in the newly announced Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Event 2023 Part 2, starting on Christmas.

Article Summary Shiny Vanillite makes its debut in Pokémon GO Holiday 2023 Part 2 event.

Newly dressed Psyduck and Wild Holiday spawns ready to capture.

Exclusive Raids and 2KM Gift Eggs feature festive Pokémon varieties.

Timed Research offers choice of double XP or Stardust, plus paid quests.

We we prepare for tomorrow's launch of the Winter Holiday Event 2023 in Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced details of the Psyduck-themed Part 2 of this event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Release: Vanillite will be available to encounter in its Shiny form for the first time.

Vanillite will be available to encounter in its Shiny form for the first time. New costumed Pokémon: Psyduck wearing holiday attire will be released and will be Shiny-capable. It will be able to evolve into Golduck. This Psyduck was previewed to Trainers with early encounters during the $2 and $5 paid Timed Research questlines sold during the Winter Holiday Event Part 1.

Psyduck wearing holiday attire will be released and will be Shiny-capable. It will be able to evolve into Golduck. This Psyduck was previewed to Trainers with early encounters during the $2 and $5 paid Timed Research questlines sold during the Winter Holiday Event Part 1. Wild Spawns: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Holiday Attire Psyduck (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Delibird (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine.

Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Holiday Attire Psyduck (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Delibird (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine. Raids: Tier One: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Crabrawler, Cetoddle Tier Three: Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Delibird (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Dewgong. Shiny boost from Raids: Holiday Attire Pikachu hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Attire Pikachu encountered in the wild.

2KM Gift Eggs: Holiday Attire Psyduck, Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura. Shiny boost from Eggs: All can be Shiny, but Holiday Hat Eevee and Holiday Attire Psyduck hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Hat Eevee and Holiday Attire Psyduck encountered in the wild.

Holiday Attire Psyduck, Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura. Timed Research: Niantic will continue to offer the same branching Timed Research, writing: Trainers will be able to access free branching Timed Research that grants their bonus-based wish: pick between 2× XP for catching Pokémon or 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. The path you choose will determine which bonus and tasks you have for the whole event! No matter which wish you pick, all Trainers who complete the research will receive items and encounter winter-themed Pokémon. The Timed Research will last throughout both parts of the Winter Holiday event.

Niantic will continue to offer the same branching Timed Research, writing: Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Holiday Attire Psyduck (can be Shiny), Shellder (can be Shiny), Jynx (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Snover (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), and Crabrawler. Other tasks will offer Mega Energy for Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Holiday Attire Psyduck (can be Shiny), Shellder (can be Shiny), Jynx (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Snover (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), and Crabrawler. Other tasks will offer Mega Energy for Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie. Event bonus: The bonuses from Part 1 remain active: During this event, Trainers can choose the bonus they want to receive for completing Timed Research. You can choose either double XP for catching Pokémon or double Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased XP and Stardust from opening Gifts.

The bonuses from Part 1 remain active: Paid Timed Research: Niantic will continue to offer the same paid questlines available during Part One: A $2 USD ticket leads to Timed Research for both Part 1 and the upcoming Part 2 of the Winter Holiday event. Rewards include a total of four Premium Battle passes, and encounters include: Part 1: Encounters with Holiday Scarf Spheal, Cryogonal, and Holiday Attire Psyduck. Part 2: Encounters with Holiday Attire Psyduck and Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo. A $5 ticket includes double Candy for catching Pokémon as well as more holiday-themed encounters, including Holiday Attire Pikachu, Holiday Ribbon Delibird, and Holiday Attire Psyduck. Niantic writes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic will continue to offer the same paid questlines available during Part One:

