Shiny Xerneas & Giratina Feature In Pokémon GO October 2022 Raids

Niantic has announced the new raids coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022. This is a lot to digest as we head into autumn, which means the highly anticipated annual Halloween Event is right around the corner. Let's get into the details.

The big news of the month is that Xerneas will be available to encounter in its Shiny form in Tier Five raids starting October 8th. Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release)

Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release) October 8th – October 20th: Xerneas with a Shiny release

Xerneas with a Shiny release October 20th – October 27th: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina October 27th – November 8th: Origin Forme Giratina

Xerneas is, of course, the truly exciting news, as we already knew about Yveltal due to it being live in raids. Both Yveltal and Xerneas are terrific Shinies, and I think Xerneas may be my overall favorite Legendary, so you know I'm going to be bleeding raid passes starting October 8th.

We can also see that Giratina is the chosen Pokémon for this Halloween's Tier Five raids. While Giratina should be expected during Halloween, I'm a bit surprised that we're not getting Guzzlord. Based on the loading screen, that seemed like a shoo-in. Perhaps Guzzlord will arrive a different way?

Of course, we will get our weekly Raid Hours throughout the month of October. The Raid Hours for the month include:

October 5th, 2022: Yveltal

Yveltal October 12th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 19th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 26th, 2022: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny October 8th – October 20th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric October 20th – November 8th: Mega Banette debuting in the game

Stay tuned for raid guides for all of these Pokémon!