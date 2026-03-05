Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: HyperVR Games, Shop & Stuff

Shop & Stuff Receives New Release Date For PSVR2

Shop & Stuff is coming to the PSVR2, as the VR supermarket simulator will arrive on the platform near the end of the month

Article Summary Shop & Stuff releases on PSVR2 this month, bringing chaotic supermarket simulation to VR fans.

Run your own store, stock shelves, handle wild customers, and tackle bizarre retail challenges.

Use unique tools, like flamethrowers, to thwart shoplifters and deal with uncooperative shoppers.

Expand your business, upgrade equipment, and transform your mini-market into a retail empire.

VR developer and publisher HyperVR Games has confirmed that it will bring Shop & Stuff to PSVR2 this month. The team revealed that the title will be released on the platform on March 27, including all updates and new content released for the game since it launched on Meta Quest. You can see mroe in the new trailer above.

Shop & Stuff

Shop & Stuff is a chaotic VR supermarket simulator where running a store is anything but ordinary. Start small in this roadside mini-market and hustle your way up by stocking shelves, satisfying bizarre customers, and surviving the wild world of retail. Pile up the goodies, charm customers at checkout, and keep the floor shiny, or watch chaos unfold as shoppers slip and track mystery gunk through the entire store!

Typically, the customer is always right, but in this store, you run the show. Watch out for the clumsy folks who turn the floor into a disaster zone by dropping things, and get your flamethrower ready to fight off shoplifters determined to cut into your store's profit margin. Just be careful not to set your entire store on fire! For any customers still giving you trouble, try offering them a gentle push into the street and watch them go flying into space when hit by a passing car. That'll ensure they stay gone for good!

Alongside your daily shopkeeping tasks of restocks and checkouts, keep tabs on the bigger picture to grow your roadside shop into a bustling business. Maintain your equipment to keep the store functional, and manage customer interactions to ensure a smooth shopping experience. Charm customers at checkout for a successful shopping experience and restock the shelves with in-demand items. After a hard day of work, invest your earnings to expand your shop. New equipment is available for purchase, such as self-checkouts and coffee machines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!