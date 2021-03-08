Short Narrative Game The Fabled Woods Will Drop On March 25th

Headup Games and developer CyberPunch Studios will finally be releasing their short narrative game The Fabled Woods on March 25th. We first learned about this game over the Summer in one of the many independent gaming streams that were happening to replace conventions, but the team has had some time to work on it since then and it looks way different than the original videos showed it off to be. In fact, it looks better as the graphics appear to have been given an overhaul as it has been completely recreated by its developer Joe Bauer, and the tone of the game has been made a bit creepier. The game will send you to areas that look quite peaceful and plunge you into depths that will be unnerving. You can preview the game on Steam at the link above as there's a free demo available until March 15th. Until then, check out the latest trailer below.

A Visitor? Ahem. Hello there! Oh… It's you. What a surprise. Not a lot of other folks come and visit these parts. You see, I came here to be with someone I let down long ago. Someone I thought I might find amongst these trees. That someone was my son. That's enough about me, we're here for you. These woods hold the answers to your questions, everything will be explained soon, and this time, please pay attention. Walk the path less travelled, and see what secrets hide among the trees… Welcome to The Fabled Woods, a dark and mysterious narrative short story. Despite the picturesque beauty, ugly and terrible secrets lurk among the shifting boughs, darkness that no amount of dappled sunlight can erase. Take the first step, and experience an unforgettable journey.