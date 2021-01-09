Shot In The Dark Gets A New Trailer Before Release

Possum House Games revealed a brand new trailer this week for Shot In The Dark before the game comes out on January 12th. This is your classic 8-bit story about a lone bandit out for revenge against demons, cultists, and other horrors that may be lurking in the dark trying to prey on the weak. It's going to be a mix of point-and-click shooting in a platformer for people who are looking for an old-school vibe with a mixed genre challenge. You can pick up the game on Steam and Itch.io next week, but for now, you can check out the latest trailer the team has release showing off more of the game. Let's see how good you are against evil, cowboy.

Shot In The Dark is a classic western tale of bloody vengeance, forbidden rituals, and teeth in the dark. Take up the gun of the lone bandit as they stop at nothing in the pursuit of vengeance. The only thing standing between the bandit and their quarry are the occult nightmares lurking in the darkness. From demons to cultists and long dead gunslingers, all manner of foes are arrayed against you. Shot in the Dark offers a unique challenge, combining nail biting pixel perfect platforming with precise point and click shooting. But many of the cruel creatures of the night remain hidden in shadow. The bandit will have to be on the lookout for glowing red eyes, shadows moving through the trees, and figures lurking in the night. Because sometimes the only sign of a demon on your trail is the slight movement of the tall grass. And sometimes all you can do is take a shot in the dark.