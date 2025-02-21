Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadtoast Entertainment, Shotgun Cop Man

Shotgun Cop Man Announced With Free Steam Demo

Seek justice in the new intense precision platformer Shotgun Cop Man, as the game has a free demo available right now on Steam

Article Summary Discover Shotgun Cop Man, a precision platformer set in hell with a free demo now available on Steam.

Experience unique gameplay using shotgun blasts to propel through challenging levels and intense boss battles.

Play 150+ handcrafted levels or explore infinite possibilities with user-generated content and a level editor.

Join the fight against demons with your wits and arsenal to serve justice in this explosive gaming adventure.

Develoepr DeadToast Entertainment and publisher Devolver Digital revealed their latest game this week in the form of Shotgun Cop Man. This is a new precision platformer in which you play a cop who dives into hell to kill all the demons, using weapons that propel you and give you a bit of flight from the power they push out. The game has a free demo out now on Steam, which will let you play 17 levels and experience what its like to be the titular character. No word yet on a release date.

Shotgun Cop Man

Blast your way through hell in Shotgun Cop Man, a precision platformer where your weapons are your wings. Embark on a mission to arrest Satan armed with a devastating arsenal and a relentless thirst for glory. Propel yourself through hordes of irritable demons, devious traps, and thrilling challenges using the only two things you can trust: your wits and your weapons. Conquer the handcrafted campaign or dive into user-generated levels in this fire and brimstone-fueled mission to serve justice. Shotgun Cop Man's boomstick and pistol (and other devastating weapons procured on-site) aren't just used for slaying demons but traversing the depths of Hell as well. Your diabolical arsenal lets you jump, launch, and propel yourself through the game's challenging, chaotic levels, dodging enemies, leaping gaps, and scaling walls.

Firepower Propulsion: Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal.

Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal. Explosive Campaign and Challenges: Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns.

Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns. Create Your Own Hellish Playground: Let your creativity shine with the built-in level editor and Steam Workshop integration. Craft, share, and conquer custom levels to push the game and your peers to their limits.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!