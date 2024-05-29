Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Moving Pieces Interactive, Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate

Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate Releases Playable Prologue

Before Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate comes out later this year, the devs have created a playable prologue for you to see how it started.

Article Summary Playable prologue of Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate now on Steam.

Upcoming release for PS5 and PC, featuring a director's cut version.

Control GERM and Froggie in a sci-fi roguelike adventure against Entropy.

Over 1000 ability/weapon combinations for spectacular team gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Moving Pieces Interactive has released a playable prologue for their upcoming release of Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate. In case the name doesn't give the game away, this is the most complete director's cut version of the game, which is set to be released on PS5 and PC via Steam later this year. But before that happens, they have created this prologue, which is available on Steam right now, offering you a glimpse into the story before the events of the main game take place. Enjoy playing it as we wait for a release date.

Shoulders Of Giants: Ultimate

Save the universe from a terrible fate as GERM, a robotic samurai, and Froggie, the sharpshooting frog standing on its shoulders. Blast and slash through a rainbow of roguelike planets before the alien forces of Entropy take over! Simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog in Shoulders of Giants, an explosively colourful sci-fi roguelike designed to put your teamwork to the test. The forces of Entropy are spreading chaos through the stars, corrupting living planets and urging on the heat death of the universe. Led by the psychic Owl, one scrappy team of space survivors are fighting to restore the balance. A mysterious mech! A sharpshooting amphibian! Together they must cut through waves of enemies and restore light and life to the galaxy!

Scared Snipers, Dragons, and Dark Knights are no match for heroic squads of up to four! Dare to accept ribbit-ing missions in online co-op and take on alien armies together. Collect a horde of shiny loot from downed bosses and concoct gloriously overpowered builds to fight Entropy with flair. Choose between 1000+ combinations of abilities and weapons. Synchronize Froggie and GERM's grappling hooks, glowing grenades, lifelike decoys, and more to create spectacular combos!

