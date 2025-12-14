Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Klabater, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer, Showgunners

Showgunners Announces New Console Release Date

Having already been on Steam for the past couple of years, Showgunners is making a run to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles in February

Battle through deadly arenas in a future society obsessed with televised bloodsport and fame.

Engage in intense turn-based tactical combat and lead a customizable squad of unique fighters.

Unlock sponsorships, upgrade gear, and climb the ranks to become a TV legend in Showgunners.

Klabater, Good Shepherd Entertainment, and Artificer have all come together to confirm that Showgunners is headed to consoles next year. The game has been out for a few years on Steam and has been doing well for itself, but now its time to expand as the game will be coming to both Xbox and PlayStation, both current and last-gen, on February 19, 2026. The game has a free demo available on Xbox right now, as we have the latest trailer above.

Showgunners

In a future society torn apart by extreme income inequality, climate change, and civil unrest, one show has taken the masses by storm, giving desperate competitors a shot at fame and glory. But first, they'll have to survive the arena. Each live-streamed broadcast delivers a hellish new obstacle course with a unique theme, traps, and challenges. As a contestant with your own score to settle, you'll have to battle other heavily armed combatants, explore for life-saving sponsorship packages, and outwit especially devious surprises from the show's director if you hope to become the next champ.

A Classic Revenge Story: Experience over-the-top, American Gladiators-style action and attitude inspired by sci-fi epics like RoboCop, Escape from New York, and The Running Man.

Experience over-the-top, American Gladiators-style action and attitude inspired by sci-fi epics like RoboCop, Escape from New York, and The Running Man. Become a TV Legend: Defying death through skillful play will grow your fame and make you a star! Record confessionals, sign autographs for fans, and unlock sponsorship deals for bonus rewards to help you win the show.

Defying death through skillful play will grow your fame and make you a star! Record confessionals, sign autographs for fans, and unlock sponsorship deals for bonus rewards to help you win the show. Challenging Strategy Gameplay: Dive into a full single-player campaign featuring deep tactical combat mechanics that will test your skills across a variety of hand-crafted levels.

Dive into a full single-player campaign featuring deep tactical combat mechanics that will test your skills across a variety of hand-crafted levels. Create the Perfect Squad: Build your team from a range of classes with their own skill trees, and customize their loadouts with powerful weapons, implants, and utilities. Level up your characters and discover new strategies to take on each episode's uniquely devilish trials.

Build your team from a range of classes with their own skill trees, and customize their loadouts with powerful weapons, implants, and utilities. Level up your characters and discover new strategies to take on each episode's uniquely devilish trials. Survive the Future of Entertainment: Face off against fierce rivals outfitted with heavy weapons and cyborg augments, but watch out for surprise traps and twists from the show's director, who's more than willing to throw out the rules to boost ratings for his corporate overlords!

