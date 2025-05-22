Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gilligames, Shrouded Aspect

Shrouded Aspect Releases New Trailer With Steam Release Plans

Shrouded Aspect has been announced for PC via Steam, as the turn-based tactical combat RPG will be released sometime this year

Article Summary Shrouded Aspect is a tactical turn-based RPG inspired by Celtic mythology, launching on Steam in 2025.

Guide a team of warriors on a quest to thwart the God of Death in a branching narrative adventure.

Experience classic party strategy, character permadeath, and dynamic progression in each battle.

Multiplayer modes and choices with real consequences ensure unique, replayable campaigns every time.

Indie game developer and publisher Gilligames has revealed their next game, Shrouded Aspect, as it will arrive on Steam sometime this year. This is a turn-based tactical combat RPG in which you play a team of warriors trying to stop the God of Death from wreaking havoc on a world steeped in Celtic mythology. The game has no release window set beyond the idea that it will be out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer.

Shrouded Aspect

Evil stirs. Not only does a deadly plague ravage the land, consuming entire villages, but rumours abound that the long-forgotten old gods including Despater, the God of Death, have awakened from slumber. Join Betha, a mysterious girl with a powerful secret, and the survivors of Tadec on a desperate quest to uncover the truth and destroy the source of the blight. Traverse a rich medieval fantasy world across 32 branching scenarios and confront the evil that schemes in the shadows. The choices you make – who you choose to ally with, who you leave behind, and what you're willing to sacrifice – will shape the fate of the world.

Tactical turn-based combat: Every encounter is a deadly game of survival. Maneuver your team, choose your actions wisely, and outwit your enemies using terrain, timing, and tactical insight.

Every encounter is a deadly game of survival. Maneuver your team, choose your actions wisely, and outwit your enemies using terrain, timing, and tactical insight. Classic party-level strategy: Form your team from a diverse array of warriors, each with their own unique skills, strengths, and stories.

Form your team from a diverse array of warriors, each with their own unique skills, strengths, and stories. A rich, driving story: An epic narrative inspired by Celtic mythology and medieval folklore. Rich world-building, character-driven storytelling, and branching paths that reflect your decisions ensure each playthrough feels fresh.

An epic narrative inspired by Celtic mythology and medieval folklore. Rich world-building, character-driven storytelling, and branching paths that reflect your decisions ensure each playthrough feels fresh. Dynamic character progression: Earn new skills and equipment with each battle and turn your greenhorn fledglings into a party of seasoned adventurers.

Earn new skills and equipment with each battle and turn your greenhorn fledglings into a party of seasoned adventurers. Choices and consequences: Each battle brings the risk of character permadeath. When a party member dies, how will you forge ahead?

Each battle brings the risk of character permadeath. When a party member dies, how will you forge ahead? Visceral multiplayer battles: Design your own party, test your skills, and join your friends in intense skirmishes.

Design your own party, test your skills, and join your friends in intense skirmishes. An immersive, replayable campaign: With branching choices, region-specific recruits, and difficult decisions ahead, no two journeys are ever the same.

