Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sick Samurai, Solideo

Sick Samurai Announced For Q1 2026 Steam Release

Sharpen your skills with the blade in the new top-down fast-paced title Sick Samurai, coming out sometime early next year

Article Summary Sick Samurai launches on Steam in Q1 2026, blending fast-paced swordplay with anime-inspired action.

Master instant-death combat, wield unique weapons, and unleash special techniques for brutal victories.

Strategize your path with hand-crafted levels, upgrades, and fully voiced, character-driven storytelling.

Immerse yourself in retro anime art and an original lofi hip hop soundtrack for a unique samurai vibe.

Indie game developer and publisher Solideo has confirmed their next game, Sick Samurai, will be coming to Steam in early 2026. In what feels like a tribute to shows like Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop, the game is a top-down action title in which you play a masked samurai cutting down hundreds of enemies with your sword at incredible speeds. Complete with it's own story straight out of an old-school action anime with a colorful cast of characters shrouded in a bit of mystery. The game has no release date, only the idea that it will be released sometime in Q1 2026. So for now, enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for them to confirm more.

Sick Samurai

Sick Samurai is a blindingly fast and bloody action game based on instant-death combat and razor-sharp reflexes. Immerse yourself in lofi hip hop and retro anime aesthetics as you slash and dash your way to becoming the greatest fighter on the island.

Sick Combat: Slash and dash through opponents at incredible speeds. Wield secondary weapons – like the kunai and stun bombs – and kick objects at enemies to shift the odds in your favor. When the time is right, unleash the Girameki technique. Blink and you'll die.

Slash and dash through opponents at incredible speeds. Wield secondary weapons – like the kunai and stun bombs – and kick objects at enemies to shift the odds in your favor. When the time is right, unleash the Girameki technique. Blink and you'll die. Sick Strategies: Every level is hand-crafted and offers multiple paths and strategies. Customize your approach with upgrades and items as you face increasingly challenging opponents.

Every level is hand-crafted and offers multiple paths and strategies. Customize your approach with upgrades and items as you face increasingly challenging opponents. Sick Storytelling: Build relationships through fully voiced dialogue with unique characters like Genyu, the infamous ex-samurai who's taken you under his wing, and Jones, a "former" gangster turned proprietor of a jazz bar.

Build relationships through fully voiced dialogue with unique characters like Genyu, the infamous ex-samurai who's taken you under his wing, and Jones, a "former" gangster turned proprietor of a jazz bar. Sick Aesthetics: An original lofi soundtrack infused with elements of hip hop, jazz, funk, soul, and more, and hand-drawn, retro anime-style art, will leave you feeling like you're smoking a cigarette on a rainy night in the late '90s.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!