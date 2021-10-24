Sifu Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Kung-Fu Action

Sloclap released a new video recently for their upcoming game Sifu giving a behind-the-scenes look at the combat coming to the game. The video gives about as an in-depth look as they can into the choreography of the game without spoiling much of anything, featuring the game's combat coordinator Benjamin Colussi. We get to see this approach to bringing in realism to the combat as well as staying true to the culture as they perform various techniques including setting up a proper fighting form to mastering the feng shui of the Wuguan. Enjoy the video below as the game is still set to be released on February 22nd, 2022.

The collaboration between Sloclap and Colussi took place over several months during early development, with the main character's movements inspired by Benjamin Colussi, and his unique approach to Pak Mei Kung Fu. Emphasizing authenticity, Colussi and Layani worked closely together to draw from the best of two concepts: creativity and expertise. By blending these together, they created the signature fast-paced and action-packed fighting style you see in Sifu.

Benjamin was tasked with creating more than 200 moves for the main character, including both hand-to-hand combat and the use of various weapons. He worked closely with the Sloclap developers to create visually impressive moves that have an authentic feel. Some of the most intricate fight scenes players will experience when Sifu launches were painstakingly created in real-time by Benjamin Colussi and a stunt team, in a motion capture studio.

This collaboration also explored important cultural details, such as the proper design of the character's Wuguan – everything from door placement, decorations and placement of items in the digital Wuguan was just as important as getting the fighting moves right. Colussi's experience training in Foshan, located in the Guandong province, brought an expertise that helped create a world that is as immersive as it is exciting.