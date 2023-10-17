Posted in: Games, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: Genvid Entertainment, Silent Hill: Ascension

Silent Hill: Ascension Set To Debut Halloween Night

Konami and Genvid Entertainment will be bringing the horror to you on Halloween as Silent Hill: Ascension will debut that evening.

Konami and Genvid Entertainment revealed the official debut date and the latest trailer for their new horror interactive series, Silent Hill: Ascension. The team confirmed they are going to debut the new series on Halloween night, as it will take place at 6pm PT. In order for you to take part int he interactive elements, you'll need to download the game's app on iOS or Android, which you can easily find right now, and be able to pre-register to become a participant. What's more, the game now has a new trailer, which we have for you below.

"Silent Hill: Ascension is a mind-bending, interactive streaming series following the complex lives of two families in peril, linked by a series of unnerving visions and terrifying monstrosities that hound them to the brink of damnation. Audiences will be taken to a troubled rust-belt town in Pennsylvania called Hope's Junction, rebuilding itself after a fatal steel mill accident decimated its economy. Another death shakes the community, and Rachel Hernandez is held responsible. Halfway around the world, in a dying fishing village in Norway named Stilledalen, the uneasy peace of the Johansen family is upended when their matriarch, Ingrid, dies under suspicious circumstances. Each character's survival depends on overcoming their darkest impulses and painful pasts, as they confront their own horrors and discover the mysterious links that connect them. Will these characters find redemption, suffering or damnation? You will decide their fate."

"We're excited to introduce the Johansen and Hernandez families into the Silent Hill universe," said Stephan Bugaj, Interactive Series Creator and Chief Creative Officer of Genvid Entertainment. "As they delve deeper into their own horrors, and their towns are simultaneously consumed by mass hysteria, these two families will uncover strange connections between them despite being a world apart."

"There has never been an experience like Silent Hill: Ascension before," said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid. "It's not a game but an interactive streaming series that will change as the audience makes decisions together. While I'm Executive Producing the title, I don't know how it will end. That is in your hands. And the content you make will be streamed worldwide on televisions and phones through our relationships with Sony Pictures, Google, Apple, and others. Participating in Silent Hill: Ascension each day means you'll be part of history that will never come again."

"We are exploring all new territory with Silent Hill: Ascension," said Pete Wood, Senior Vice President of New Media Distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Through this unique venture with Genvid, we are excited to offer viewers on Sony devices a weekly catch-up on the action of Silent Hill: Ascension with full episodes of compiled scenes from this innovative, interactive series."

