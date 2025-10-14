Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Andrei Chernyshov, Silly Polly Beast, Top Hat Studios

Silly Polly Beast Confirmed For Late October Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game Silly Polly Beast, as it will arrive in late October for PC and consoles

Article Summary Silly Polly Beast launches in late October for PC and all major consoles, blending shooter and story-driven gameplay.

Play as Polly, escaping a nightmarish orphanage to survive a deadly, fog-shrouded underworld filled with foes.

Experience perspective-shifting action with side-scrolling, top-down shooter segments, and skateboarding elements.

Master forbidden spells, solve puzzles, and confront haunting figures from Polly’s past in a fight for freedom.

Solo developer Andrei Chernyshov and publisher Top Hat Studios confirmed the official launch date for their latest game, Silly Polly Beast. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a story-driven shooter where you play a young woman who faced The Beast, and now must fight for her freedom by taking out every enemy she can in her path. Enjoy the trailer and info here as teh game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on October 28, 2025.

Silly Polly Beast

Perpetually unlucky Polly escapes a nightmarish orphanage… only to find herself trapped in the underworld. The city was shrouded in fog. Deadly fog. They say that if you see such a sign, be careful. Your fog bracelet will illuminate the deadly fog red when it's very close. You'll encounter denizens of the otherworldly realm – not all of which are against you – but none of whom are on your side. No matter how events unfold, never forget the pledge & pact you took that plunged you into this abyss.

Prepare for a unique gameplay experience, blending world exploration with battles from both side and top-down perspectives. Ancient forbidden knowledge will bolster your strength. With each new spell mastered, Polly's power grows deadlier. Explore eerie realms, confront haunting figures from Polly's past, and master forbidden spells in a fight for freedom. Will you escape, or will the demon claim you first?

Silly Polly Beast features a truly unique gameplay experience, blending fluid world exploration and puzzle-solving with perspective-shifting battles. As you traverse the world, Polly's powers will grow deadlier – and separately, so will her skateboarding skills! As the narrative deepens, you'll come across an eclectic blend of top-down and side-scrolling shooter segments, survival horror segments, and even skateboarding. Master forbidden spells and find the only thing left that matters to you – Alice.

