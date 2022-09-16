Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 Officially Announced

Stardock Games and developer Ironclad Games announced they will be releasing Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 sometime in 2023. The team will be returning to conflicted space with this highly anticipated sequel, as they have a seamlessly blended real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to make this sci-fi adventure both intense and immersive. The sequel will also be offering up a number of changes to the gameplay that will spice things up and improve on the previous issues players had with the first game. At the moment, we don't event have a release window beyond next year, but you can read more about the game below and check out the official announcement trailer, as we look to hear more about what's to come from this second entry into the franchise.

Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 will once again explore the tragic war between the desperate Vasari, emergent TEC, and vengeful Advent as their struggle leaves them exposed to much greater threats. Each race will further distinguish their play styles with unique game mechanics, new and reimagined units, extensive research trees, and refined sub-factions.

Players will need to evaluate real-time celestial mechanics, observing the orbits of planets and moons while expanding their empires and maneuvering fleets. Meanwhile, savvy battle commanders must leverage ship positioning and point defense turret tracking speeds to intercept swarms of enemy missiles. At every level, Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 is packed with new features, mechanics, and customization that open up a host of new strategies and tactics.

Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 demands a galaxy filled with thousands of units – from individual missiles to colossal titans – all while maintaining high fidelity visuals and smooth frame rates. Powering this is a new, custom 64-bit multicore engine called Iron Engine 3. This bespoke engine will also go a long way to addressing long-standing player requests like seamlessly rejoining multiplayer games and improved modding.