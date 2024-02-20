Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Game Awards, Six One Indie

Six One Indie Has Announced The Indie Game Awards

The gaming industry is getting a new awards show added to the yearly calendar, as The Indie Game Awards will be taking place in March.

Article Summary New Indie Game Awards announced for March by Six One Indie and Vicarious PR.

Awards to honor excellence in indie gaming, broadcast on YouTube March 20, 2024.

Event to feature categories for innovation, storytelling, and more in indie games.

Six One Indie Showcase to coincide with awards, submissions opening later in the year.

Six One Indie and Vicarious PR have announced that they will start The Indie Game Awards, which are set to take place in late March. The two companies have revealed that they are going to combine their knowledge and expertise to help highlight the achievements in indie gaming, with the goal of awarding titles and developers who deserve recognition where they might get overlooked in other award ceremonies. We have more info from the announcement made earlier today as we wait for organizers to announce nominees. The awards will take place online as they will be broadcast on YouTube on March 20, 2024.

The Indie Game Awards

An annual event designed to honor excellence in indie gaming, featuring categories that highlight innovation, storytelling, artistry, and more. The awards will spotlight the most compelling and groundbreaking titles from around the world. Further information about the award categories, nomination process, judges, and event details will be announced later in the year. Interested parties are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

A Commitment to Indie Developers: Both Vicarious PR and Six One Indie are deeply committed to the indie game community, and this partnership reflects their dedication to supporting and promoting indie developers. The Indie Game Awards aim to not only celebrate the best in indie gaming but also to inspire future generations of developers.

The Six One Indie Showcase: Six One Indie takes pride in professionally producing an authentic indie game showcase with zero barriers of entry nor gatekeeping for independent developers and publishers of all shapes and sizes with The Six One Indie Showcase. The fourth consecutive Showcase will air on March 20th, 2024 on YouTube. The March showcase is set to have an incredible lineup, including exclusive announcements. Submissions for the August 2024 showcase will be opening up later in the year.

