Skarmory Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: 2023 Championships

Our Skarmory Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to take on this Steel/Flying-type during the 2023 Championships.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championship Celebration Event has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids, Cresselia in Tier Five Raids, and GO Battle League favorites in Tier Three raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Skarmory in Tier Three Raids during this battle-themed event.

Top Skarmory Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Skarmory counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Skarmory with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Skarmory can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Skarmory is the perma-boost rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

