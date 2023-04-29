SkateBird Confirmed For PlayStation Release In Early June You'll soon get all the skateboarding excitement with all the aviary enjoyment on PlayStation as SkateBird arrives in June.

Indie developer and publisher Glass Bottom Games have confirmed they will be releasing SkateBird for PlayStation consoles this June. The team will be releasing what is essentially a full version of the game with a number of improvements and all of the content and updates released to date. The game will also be getting a free update via backwards compatibility for all other systems it's been released for when it comes out, giving everyone the same version of the game when it launches for PS4 and PS5. The game is currently set for launch on June 1st, 2023.

"Drop into every skateboarder's dream — if that dream involves being a small bird with Hardflips on lock. Tear up the latest and greatest map in the game, Skate Haven, as skating legend Anthony Hawk. He's been away from the scene for a while and has encountered some problems during his time away from the flock, but the power of rad sessions can help get him back on his talons. Lead the way and motivate aspiring young skatebirds with Anthony Hawk's comeback. Snap perfect photo opps for the 'gram with the newly implemented Selfie-Stick camera mode. Master both the board and camera angles to better catch those low viewpoints ideal for perfect lines. Fill up the FANCY meter and chalk up huge session scores by combining flip tricks, grinds, and tailslides without bailing. Land massive 720-degree twists, rack up combos, and complete missions while reaching for the skies with endless combo opportunities. More importantly, don't forget to give 'em a good squawkin' for extra points. "

"Grind rails with infinite style for miles with SkateBird's wicked customization options. Set the sesh vibes with enough options to accommodate any tiny bird's desire. Swap headgear, bird types, and colors, good old spectacles, along with several newly added board graphics and wheels to unlock for the steeziest of combos. Get groovy to the official four-track SkateBird EP, a new mini-album available now on Bandcamp, Spotify, and iTunes."