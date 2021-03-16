SkateBIRD Shows Off A New Level During Game Dev Direct

Glass Bottom Games revealed a new level for their upcoming game SkateBIRD during the Game Dev Direct showcase. This is one of those weird games that comes out of left field and we're kinda excited to see it come out. Much like other skating games, you'll do tricks and special moves while staying in motion to gain points, only for this one you're a bird on a tiny skateboard doing it in areas made up of household items. It's kind of adorable. The new level, which you can see in the video below, shows off the things you can do as the bird as well as the obstacles in your way. All with developer commentary to show it off. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond "2021", but we do know it'll be coming to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Grind on bendy straws, kickflip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks, in SkateBIRD! You're a lonely lil' bird, and your Big Friend has hung up their board for good. Their job sucks, and lately, they're barely ever home to play with you. You're gonna fix all that with the power of being a chill little skateboarding bird. You may be tiny, but the more you skate, the more friends you'll make. Birds will come check out your park, help you find more parks, and together you'll (somehow) fix Big Friend's life! And if you bail, you just get back up – because above all else, skate birds try their best! Explore lots of bird-sized parks, with simple controls familiar to any pro skating tiny hawk.

Find fancy clothing, secret mixtapes of new music, birds that need your help, and more!

Skate to an original low-fi birb-hop soundtrack – or drop in your own mp3s!