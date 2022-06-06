Sker Ritual Will Be Taking Part In Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Wales Interactive have revealed today that they will be bringing Sker Ritual to Steam Next Fest with a free demo. Serving as the spiritual successor to the occult horror game Maid of Sker, the plan for the game is to release sometime in Q2 2022. However, as a bit of a pit stop on the way there, the team will be giving you a chance to experience it in a short demo. This particular demo will enable 1-4 players to team up online and face Sker Island's Quiet Ones and their more powerful cohabitants, The Elites, in a short run to experience what this horror title will bring you. The demo will be available from June 13th-20th on the game's Steam page, linked above.

The Quiet Ones have returned and they are not alone. Sker Island has recruited new elites, each with a unique set of abilities that will force you to change-up your playstyle, change your location, or enlist the help of your teammates! Old enemies aren't the only ones to curse the lands of Sker, we have many more new faces — even some without faces — that want to destroy you. Killing enemies offer a chance to drop powerful Miracles. Look out for these, you'll need them. A Miracle drop offers a choice of three random upgradable powers that buff or alter your shooting, melee, grenade and healing. A fifth slot is reserved for your Ultimate, a chargeable powerful action to save up for those sticky situations. Each Miracle is bound to a Celtic God and come in many forms including rarity, core attributes and power.

Collect and induce fear on Sker's inhabitants with interchangeable masks inspired by all forms of horror; folk, gothic, zombie, science fiction to the supernatural and more. Taunt your teammates with unique voice lines and switch out your dynamic menu scene environments from the Island. Get your guns, ammo, and more at The Laughing Policeman's booth at locations around the maps. Buy stock munitions or gamble on a randomly picked weapon with a chance of gaining a higher base level. Climb the weapon ranks with unique upgrades courtesy of The Laughing Policeman's Super Charger for bonus buffs and visible steam-punk inspired enhancements.