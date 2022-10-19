Skullcandy Celebrates Street Fighter 35th Anniversary With New Collab

Skullcandy revealed a brand new limited edition pair of gaming headsets with Capcom as they celebrate Street Fighter's 35th Anniversary. As you can see here, the team has created a customized headset for fans of the franchise, which they are calling the Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset. Offering up all of the benefits from the PLYR series of headsets they currently sell with a special look to it that embodies the design of the classic arcade cabinet for Street Fighter II. The wireless headset is compatible with PC, all three major consoles, and mobile, giving you an all-purpose unit you can show off on any device. You can read more of the specs below as this is on sale right now for a limited time for $150.

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology – Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to Bluetooth-enabled media and gaming devices.

– Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to Bluetooth-enabled media and gaming devices. Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound.

– Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound. Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user's unique hearing needs.

– A hearing test tunes audio levels to match the user's unique hearing needs. Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced features and customize button functions.

– Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced features and customize button functions. Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications.

– AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications. Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference.

– Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Adjustable Suspension Headband – Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort.

– Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort. Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C.

– Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C. Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app.

– If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app. Skull-HQ Software – Available for both PC and Mobile Apps.

– Available for both PC and Mobile Apps. Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately) – Available in early 2023, the wireless transmitter will enable low latency wireless connection to PlayStation console and PC.