Sky: Children Of Light Announces Season Of Aurora

Publisher thatgamecompany has revealed the next season of Sky: Children Of Light is coming on October 17th with the Season of Aurora. Much like previous seasons, you will be exploring a new storyline, only this one will be told through music as you discover memories filled through song. They've done this season with a special crossover from the artist Aurora, as she is the singular voice calling out to you through song to get your attention to help her. We have a snippet of the info below, as you can read the full blog here.

"Sky's newest Season features the acclaimed Norwegian singer known around the world for her hits such as "Runaway" and "Cure For Me," and the ethereal vocals she lent to Frozen II's "Into the Unknown." Now Aurora returns to Sky once again, breathing characters and stories to life through her music. Seek the four Seasonal Spirits who have gathered around the Aurora Season Guide in the Valley of Triumph's Coliseum. Each brings a story written by Aurora, told through her voice in Seasonal Quests, to weave the imagination of her best-known songs into the events that once unfolded in the realms. Complete these Seasonal Quests to reveal the colors and elements waiting to be restored and awaken a spirit of Light from the world's distant past."

"Alongside the story of the Season, offer Seasonal Candles to these four Spirits to receive themed items that represent them, including masks, capes, and music sheets featuring Aurora's songs. Within the Aurora Guide Spirit's Friendship Tree are other items specially designed for this Season, including music sheets, an outfit, and three extra emote expressions. Ultimate Gifts require a Season Pass to unlock, but these additional items will become available as you progress through the Seasonal Quests and can be unlocked with Candles or Hearts—no Season Pass needed! This includes a specially themed mask and outfits from the song "Cure For Me" as well. These two items will be available after completing all Seasonal Quests until the end of the Season."

"Each song, through its quest, will bring its color to the present-day world of Sky: Children Of Light, and can be experienced multiple times by revisiting its starting locations in the levels. Season of Aurora debuts in the next 0.19.0 update, but much more is planned for the second half of the Season that will come in the 0.19.5 patch. Stay tuned for news about community events as well for everyone to take part in—follow us on Discord or our other social media channels to see our announcements in the coming weeks!"