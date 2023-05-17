Sky: Children Of The Light Will Be Released On PC This Year PC players will finally get their shot at Sky: Children Of The Light, as the MMORPG will finally make its way to their hands.

Indie publisher Thatgamingcompany revealed this morning that they will finally bring their MMORPG Sky: Children of the Light over to PC. The announcement has coincided with the company's 17th Anniversary, as they will be porting the game with all of the updates and content released to date, so players can be on the same level as those who have been playing it on consoles and mobile devices. Those looking to keep using their accounts from other places will have no worries, as the PC version will include cross-play and cross-progression for players. An official launch date was not given for it, however, it's pretty much a given we'll be seeing it by year's end.

"In Sky: Children of the Light, players peacefully and collaboratively explore gorgeously animated environments. As they discover Sky's open worlds, the community forges spontaneous bonds and creates lasting memories with players around the world. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations. The enchanting game has steadily grown to be a fan-favorite since its 2019 debut, recently reaching over 260 million downloads. From the award-winning creators behind Journey (2013 Game of The Year) and the highly-acclaimed Flower, comes a ground-breaking social adventure that is set to warm your hearts."