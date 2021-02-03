Skybound & Iam8bit Release Turtlemania! Giclée Print

This morning, iam8bit revealed that in collaboration with Nickelodeon, along with Skybound, they will be releasing this "Turtlemania!" print. This is the fourth release in their Lean/Mean/Green: A TMNT Limited Edition Art Print Series, as they are presenting an intricately detailed 12"x36" archival-quality Giclée print by Aled Lewis. The image itself is a reinterpretation of the half-shell heroes through his artistic lens. As you can see from the image below, this is his take on the famous 1989 Konami four-player Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, showing off our hers in various forms battling enemies throughout the game, eventually calibrating with some pizza back at their home base. Here's some added info on the design.

Famed worldwide for his off-kilter blending of artistic styles and unmistakable visual humor, Lewis brought his A-game for this gloriously witty, arcade-influenced tribute to the TMNT universe, delivering a sprawling cityscape in which duplicated dozens of our beloved reptilian brothers wage war and mischief in the streets. You could spend all morning poring over this perfectly pixel-mad tapestry of controlled chaos, whether you're in search of the Shredder, tracking the travails of his nefarious Foot Clan ninjas, or focused on following the Turtles through it all as they kick some serious shell around New York City, train with Master Splinter, and valiantly complete a much-needed pizza quest.

Lewis' print (all hand-numbered and signed by the artist) will only be available as a timed edition on iam8bit.com. You can snag one for $100 as it will be made available pre-order on February 3rd at 10am PT, and will be available through February 17th. Once they're done, they are done and no more will be made. This is a pretty awesome print and for fans of the arcade title, it is a must-own.