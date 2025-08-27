Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gemelli Games, Skygard Arena, SpaceJazz

Skygard Arena Confirmed To Leave Early Access Next Month

Skygard Arena will finally be leaving Early Access after nearly a year, as the game is set to be released in mid-September

Article Summary Skygard Arena leaves Early Access on Steam in September after months of steady updates and improvements.

Turn-based tactical skirmishes let players build 3-Champion teams with unique skills and strategies.

Includes a single-player campaign with 13 missions, 26 quests, boss fights, and diverse objectives.

Multiplayer features ranked 1v1 PvP, 10 Champions, modular AI with chess-inspired moves, and deep customization.

Indie game developer Gemelli Games and publisher SpaceJazz have confirmed that Skygard Arena will be leaving Early Access next month. The fantasy turn-based tactical skirmish game has been in EA since November 2024, and has been getting a steady set of updates while the team worked toward Version 1.0. Now it looks liek they're ready to release it as they have given the game a date of September 18, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer to check out here.

Skygard Arena

In Skygard Arena, players build their dream team using 3 Champions with similar mechanics to the ones found in MOBA games, but in a turn-based gameplay where you can play solo or with your friends in multiplayer matches. Each character has unique spells so players have to learn how to best use their strengths to overcome the opponents and accomplish objectives. Positioning and movement play a key role in the game, as Champions have to capture objectives in the Arena and collect orbs to execute spectacular ultimate attacks.

Full single-player campaign with 13 handcrafted missions and 26 secondary quests. With large-scale battles, skirmishes to capture objectives, infiltration missions, base-defense challenges and boss fights, you will be challenged as you progress through the story.

Multiplayer Arena mode with 1v1 PvP matches lasting 20 minutes on average. Play Ranked mode to climb the global leaderboard or enjoy Casual matches with friends.

A roster of 10 unique Champions, each coming with 2 different Personas (a specific gameplay style with its own set of spells and its own skin).

80 Relics that grant game-changing passive effects and reinforce synergies between Champions. With over 500,000 different team compositions.

A modular AI inspired by chess engines like Stockfish. When playing Arena matches against the AI, players can choose between 4 difficulty levels. These difficulty levels do not change the number of enemies nor their stats: similar to chess engines, they only change the quality of the moves played by the AI! Prepare to face mind-blowing combos.

Epic 90-minute soundtrack composed by Raphael Joffres (Audio Lead on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33).

