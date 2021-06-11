Slaking Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Slaking is currently a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO during the A Very Slow Discovery event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the top counters to take on this ultimate evolution of Slakoth. Let's get into it.

Top Slaking Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Slaking counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Slaking with efficiency.

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Regigigas (Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Focus Blast)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Therian Forme Landrous (Mud Shot, Superpower)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Haxorus (Counter, Cragon Claw)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Darkrai (Snarl, Focus Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Slaking can be defeated by solo trainers but it will not be a quick or easy battle. To make sure that you don't waste time, Revives, and Potions, make sure that you have the right counters powered up and situated with the right movesets, as this is quite a tanky Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Slaking. However, as Slaking is an evolved species, you may want to multiply the number of extra Candies it offers by trying your first few throws with Pinap Berries.

Shiny Odds

Slaking cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain Shiny Slaking, you must catch and then evolve a Shiny Slakoth.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!