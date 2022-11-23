Slave Zero X Has Released A New "Wishlist Trailer"

Ziggurat Interactive and Poppy Works have dropped a brand new trailer for Slave Zero X, which they are calling the "Wishlist Trailer." It's a short 60-second trailer showing off some of what the game has to offer as you get a slightly better idea about the new 2.5D character action game. Enjoy the trailer and info on the game below as we wait to see when in 2023 they'll be releasing it.

"From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city's rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity's long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy's own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.

KILLER COMBOS: Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal.

Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal. DEATH FROM ABOVE: Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.

Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies. FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE: Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains.

Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains. STRENGTH IS NOTHING WITHOUT CONTROL: Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences.

Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences. BATTLE TO THE BEAT: A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat.

A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat. FEAST YOUR EYES: A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments."