Slime Rancher 2 Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Slime Rancher 2, as the full version of the game has officially been released today

Article Summary Slime Rancher 2 launches with a brand-new trailer and Version 1.0 now available on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Embark on Beatrix LeBeau's latest adventure to Rainbow Island, discovering unique new slimes and secrets.

Explore vibrant new biomes, tackle the enigmatic Grey Labyrinth, and experience a dynamic weather system.

Upgrade your conservatory, uncover hidden gadgets, and dive into a fresh, high-stakes Slime Rancher story.

Indie game developer and publisher Monomi Park has released a brand-new launch trailer for Slime Rancher 2, as the game has been released today. The team have made Version 1.0 available on PC vai Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and XSX|S. But before you go get the game, you can check out what you'll experience in the trailer above!

Slime Rancher 2

Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover. As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island's secrets and uncover its true purpose, she'll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Explore a Vibrant New World: Continue the slime-ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious, rainbow-hued island. Discover slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy Cotton Slime, sleepy Sloomber Slime, and reality-defying Twin Slime!

Continue the slime-ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious, rainbow-hued island. Discover slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy Cotton Slime, sleepy Sloomber Slime, and reality-defying Twin Slime! Experience a New Kind of Slime Rancher Story: Stakes have never been higher as it is revealed that not just Rainbow Island, but the entire Far, Far Range is under threat! Discover hidden messages, work with your friends to research the island's mysterious secrets, and delve into the Labyrinth to help a new friend save the day.

Stakes have never been higher as it is revealed that not just Rainbow Island, but the entire Far, Far Range is under threat! Discover hidden messages, work with your friends to research the island's mysterious secrets, and delve into the Labyrinth to help a new friend save the day. Build Out a Conservatory on Rainbow Island: Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and decorate your Conservatory.

Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and decorate your Conservatory. Investigate the Enigmatic Grey Labyrinth: This area is like nothing ever before seen in Slime Rancher, filled with entirely new kinds of puzzles and secrets, multiple unique sub-biomes, hidden areas, and hints to the past and future of the Far, Far Range. Hold on through reality-altering Prisma Disruptions as you try to solve the mysteries of the Grey Labyrinth.

This area is like nothing ever before seen in Slime Rancher, filled with entirely new kinds of puzzles and secrets, multiple unique sub-biomes, hidden areas, and hints to the past and future of the Far, Far Range. Hold on through reality-altering Prisma Disruptions as you try to solve the mysteries of the Grey Labyrinth. More Gadget Content and Exploration: Dive into a world of discovery with dozens of new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. Uncover secret treasure pods to unveil gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game.

Dive into a world of discovery with dozens of new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. Uncover secret treasure pods to unveil gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game. Fully Dynamic Weather System: The skies and environment come alive with rain, wind, thunderstorms, lightning, and more! As the weather dances across the different areas, you can discover their unique impact on the environment and slimes. Discover how weather systems produce and amplify phenomena like tornadoes and tangle vines.

