Slime Rancher 2 Releases New Physical Editions With iam8bit

Slime Rancher 2 now has some special physical editions to get from iam8bit as they celebrate the franchise's Tenth Anniversary

Article Summary Slime Rancher 2 launches new physical editions with iam8bit for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Exclusive editions celebrate Slime Rancher’s Tenth Anniversary with special content and upgrades.

Explore Rainbow Island, meet unique new slimes, and uncover secrets in expanded game features.

Dynamic weather, gadget upgrades, and the mysterious Grey Labyrinth bring fresh gameplay challenges.

Monomi Park has partnered with iam8bit to release exclusive physical editions of Slime Rancher 2 as part of the franchise's Tenth Anniversary. The two have dropped a few different options, depending on what platform you have, as you can snag the retail version and iam8bit exclusive edition on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The team also revealed the game is coming to PS5 in Asia on February 26, and in Q2 2026 in Japan, both with planned physical editions.

Slime Rancher 2

Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover. As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island's secrets and uncover its true purpose, she'll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Explore a Vibrant New World: Continue the slime-ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious, rainbow-hued island. Discover slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy Cotton Slime, sleepy Sloomber Slime, and reality-defying Twin Slime!

Continue the slime-ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious, rainbow-hued island. Discover slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy Cotton Slime, sleepy Sloomber Slime, and reality-defying Twin Slime! Experience a New Kind of Slime Rancher Story: Stakes have never been higher as it is revealed that not just Rainbow Island, but the entire Far, Far Range is under threat! Discover hidden messages, work with your friends to research the island's mysterious secrets, and delve into the Labyrinth to help a new friend save the day.

Stakes have never been higher as it is revealed that not just Rainbow Island, but the entire Far, Far Range is under threat! Discover hidden messages, work with your friends to research the island's mysterious secrets, and delve into the Labyrinth to help a new friend save the day. Build Out a Conservatory on Rainbow Island: Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and decorate your Conservatory.

Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and decorate your Conservatory. Investigate the Enigmatic Grey Labyrinth: This area is like nothing ever before seen in Slime Rancher, filled with entirely new kinds of puzzles and secrets, multiple unique sub-biomes, hidden areas, and hints to the past and future of the Far, Far Range. Hold on through reality-altering Prisma Disruptions as you try to solve the mysteries of the Grey Labyrinth.

This area is like nothing ever before seen in Slime Rancher, filled with entirely new kinds of puzzles and secrets, multiple unique sub-biomes, hidden areas, and hints to the past and future of the Far, Far Range. Hold on through reality-altering Prisma Disruptions as you try to solve the mysteries of the Grey Labyrinth. More Gadget Content and Exploration: Dive into a world of discovery with dozens of new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. Uncover secret treasure pods to unveil gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game.

Dive into a world of discovery with dozens of new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. Uncover secret treasure pods to unveil gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game. Fully Dynamic Weather System: The skies and environment come alive with rain, wind, thunderstorms, lightning, and more! As the weather dances across the different areas, you can discover their unique impact on the environment and slimes. Discover how weather systems produce and amplify phenomena like tornadoes and tangle vines.

