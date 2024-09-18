Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bokeh Game Studio, Keiichiro Toyama, Slitterhead

Slitterhead Receives New Dev Diary Exploring Its Origins

Check out the latest developer diary video for the game Slitterhead, as the creator explores locations tied to the game's origin

Article Summary Bokeh Game Studio's new dev diary video explores the origins of Slitterhead's setting, Kowlong.

Keiichiro Toyama revisits real-life inspirations behind the fictional, grim cityscape of Kowlong.

Players control Hyoki, an entity on a mission to eradicate the monstrous Slitterheads in Slitterhead.

Hyoki can possess humans to traverse and fight, using blood as a weapon against the Slitterheads.

Indie game developer and publisher Bokeh Game Studio has a new developer diary video available for Slitterhead as they explore some of the origins of the game's setting. The video shows the studio's founder, Keiichiro Toyama, exploring locations from his past that served as inspiration for the fictional area of Kowlong, which is the centerpiece location for the game. The video provides greater insight as to why the locations are here and some of the meaning behind them, adding a little bit of a personal connection to the grim horrors you'll run into. Enjoy the video above, as the game will be released on November 8 for PC and consoles.

Slitterhead

Set in the densely cluttered streets of "Kowlong," filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the "Hyoki," an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as "Slitterheads" crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans. Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, players must seek out allies among humans known as "Rarities," infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki's existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads. The entity called "Hyoki" finds himself wandering amidst the chaos of Kowlong, plagued by the enigmatic monsters known as "Slitterheads" which mimic humans. Though bereft of all memories, he holds one resolute intention: to eradicate every last Slitterhead. Infiltrating the city, he sets out on a mission to hunt down the Slitterheads masquerading within human society.

Devoid of physical form, Hyoki's ability allows him to possess and control human bodies at will, turning the people wandering the city into his pawns. With this power he can slip through barriers, assume the identity of specific individuals, and infiltrate dangerous areas and organizations. By rapidly switching hosts, he can also traverse the city at high speed. While human bodies are fragile, Hyoki can burn their life force, turning blood into weapons to confront the ferocious Slitterheads. Even when critically wounded, he can continue fighting by switching hosts efficiently. By possessing "Rarities", specific humans who share high sync with Hyoki, he is able to unleash even more powerful attacks and activate various abilities. The cooperative relationship with these "Rarities" holds the key to uncovering the deepening mysteries in the city of Kowlong.

