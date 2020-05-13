Small World Of Warcraft Crossover Board Game Coming This Summer

Days of Wonder, the board game company credited with creating Ticket To Ride, has announced the official release of Small World of Warcraft, a crossover game with Blizzard Entertainment, a video game company known for Overwatch, Diablo and, of course, the Warcraft series. Small World of Warcraft was previewed at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard's official annual convention to rousing success.

Those playing Small World of Warcraft will find themselves in Azeroth, the realm where World of Warcraft is set, amid a conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, rival factions vying for control of Azeroth.

According to the press release put out by Days of Wonder:

In Small World of Warcraft, players choose combinations of special powers and races from the Warcraft universe, such as Portal Mage Pandarens or Herbalist Goblins, and vie for control of Azeroth. To help them achieve dominance, players will occupy legendary terrains and seek control of powerful artifacts. However, all empires must eventually fall, so players will need to be ready to put an overextended race into a state of "decline" and lead a new one to rule Azeroth.

Interested parties should note that this is a standalone game, playable by between two and five players. The game can take anywhere between 40 and 80 minutes and is expected to release this summer in North America at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $59.99. According to Days of Wonder's press release, it will be available in the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Slovak, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

