Snapdragon Mobile Masters Will Happen In Japan This May

ESL FACEIT Group announced that they will be holding the Snapdragon Mobile Masters during DreamHack's return to Japan in May 2023. The inaugural event, which will be sponsored by Samsung Galaxy, will be taking place from May 13th-14th at DreamHack Japan. It's an interesting addition to the lineup as they will be a part of the event but not one of the tournaments set up by DreamHack themselves, as it shows the organization branching back out to include as many events as possible in their calendar year. Not to mention giving a few games a spotlight you don't normally see on their schedule. We have some added details below as all of the info needed to sign up can be found on their website.

"On May 13th-14th, eight of the world's best Brawl Stars teams will gather in Tokyo for their chance to be crowned the first-ever Snapdragon Pro Series global champion and claim their share of the $200,000 prize pool. Mobile Masters will welcome the top two Brawl Stars teams from each of the four Mobile Challenge regions – North America, Europe & Middle East/North Africa, Asia Pacific, and India – as they face off across two days of competition. Qualifying teams will be determined at the end of the Mobile Challenge season based on total Mobile Masters points accumulated."

"The Snapdragon Pro Series is a foundational blueprint for aspiring mobile esports competitors from ranked play to global champion," said Kevin Rosenblatt, SVP Game Ecosystems, ESL FACEIT Group. "After two seasons of Brawl Stars competition across four global regions, Mobile Masters is the pinnacle of the journey, highlighting how anyone with a smartphone can climb through the ranks. Together with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung, we're looking forward to sharing the promise and excitement of mobile with our audience at DreamHack Japan."