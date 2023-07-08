Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite 5, Video Games | Tagged: Rebellion Developments, Sniper Elite

Sniper Elite 5 – Kraken Awakes Released To Cap Off Season 2

Rebellion Developments has released Sniper Elite 5 – Kraken Awakes, the final content pack for Season 2 with new challenges and more.

Rebellion Developments has released what will be the final content pack of Season 2 for Sniper Elite 5, as you're in for a rough battle when the Kraken Awakens. You can buy the content as a stand-alone download for $11, or get it as part of the Season 2 pass, which will soon run out as they bring the season to a close with this one. You'll be able to experience a whole new mission with Operation Kraken and have access to a number of cosmetics and other items as you navigate this dangerous mission for the Allies. We got more info and the trailer below from the devs as it is live now.

"Intel gathered in previous missions has revealed that Operation Kraken is still a looming threat that demands your immediate action. Karl Fairburne, the legendary sniper, must utilize the cover of darkness and harness the power of shadows to sabotage an under-construction aircraft carrier – the new home of Operation Kraken – and ensure it never sets sail. The fate of the Allies hangs in the balance as you face off against Friedrich Vogel, former deputy to Abelard Möller, and the new mastermind behind this diabolical scheme. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure as you navigate an intricately designed military dock and unravel the mysteries hidden within the sprawling aircraft carrier. With an abundance of secrets waiting to be uncovered, take your time to gather valuable intel and gain the upper hand in your mission to save the world from impending doom."

"Kraken Awakes not only delivers a gripping narrative and immersive gameplay but also introduces exciting additions to your arsenal. Immerse yourself in an all-American look for Karl with the new Patriot weapon skin and American Airborne character skin. Dominate the battlefield with the Mod.712 pistol. Boasting detachable magazines and an unrivaled automatic fire rate, this is perfect for close-quarters combat. In addition to the Kraken Awakes content pack, Rebellion is excited to release a thrilling new multiplayer map, the Abandoned Quarry."

"Engage in heart-pounding firefights as you explore the treacherous depths of the old mine. Seek out vantage points and hidden corners in the nearby coal processing center that provide you with the perfect spot for picking off your enemies. Whether you prefer the stealthy approach or all-out gunfire and action, the Abandoned Quarry offers an adrenaline-fueled experience for Snipers of all playstyles. Lastly, as we conclude Season Pass Two, Rebellion would like to extend our gratitude to the Sniper Elite community for its unwavering support and dedication. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to Karl's world, we appreciate each and every one of you dropping into the action."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!