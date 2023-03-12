Sniper Elite 5 Officially Launches Season Pass Two Rebellion Developments dropped the new Season Two Pass this week, giving Sniper Elite 5 players new content and more.

Rebellion Developments have officially released the Season Pass Two for Sniper Elite 5, with a ton of content coming over the next several months. The pass was developed in partnership with Flix Interactive and is currently on sale for $30, as it will give you access to several pieces of content, game updates, new weapons, and more in 2023. With the pass, the team also announced two new standalone DLC packs you could purchase if you'd like on their own, the first one being The Rough Landing Mission and Weapon Pack, available for $15. The second one is called the Trench Warfare Weapon Pack, which is on the way shortly. We got more info on all of them below.

Sniper Elite 5 – Season Pass Two

Season Pass Two begins with the release of a thrilling new campaign mission called 'Rough Landing' as well as two authentically recreated iconic weapons, the Mosin-Nagant rifle and the Sjögren shotgun. As part of the latest game update, all players will also receive the Trench Warfare Weapons Pack completely free, giving them access to three new guns: the Carl Gustav M/1945 SMG, the Trench Gun, and the Double 1866 pistol.

Rough Landing Mission and Weapons Pack

Playable in both single-player and co-op, Rough Landing is the latest thrilling mission in the Sniper Elite 5 campaign. Allied airmen have been shot down over a dense forest and are now in hiding as they are being hunted by Nazi forces. It's down to you to find and rescue the airmen and ensure that valuable intelligence is kept out of enemy hands. Featuring thick woodland, a cramped mine shaft, and a village to explore, expect a variety of challenges, including close-quarters combat. To help you rescue the airmen you will receive two new weapons: the Mosin-Nagant rifle and Sjögren shotgun. A famously powerful and reliable Russian rifle, the Mosin-Nagant has excellent stopping power and great stability, making it an excellent sniper rifle at very long range. Meanwhile, the 12G Swedish Sjögren Inertia was one of the first semi-automatic shotguns. It has a distinctive feel to its recoil, which can be controlled to deliver accurate shots at a reasonable rate of fire.

Rough Landing campaign mission

Mosin-Nagant rifle

Sjögren shotgun

Trench Warfare Weapons Pack

This free Weapons Pack gives you some devastating firepower geared towards close-quarters combat. The Carl Gustav M/1945, better known as the Swedish K, was adopted in 1945, taking features from various World War II firearms to produce a reliable and well-balanced sub-machine gun. Firing at 600 rounds per minute, the Gustav provides accurate single shots, whilst also offering great control in continuous fire. A powerful pump-action shotgun, the Trench Gun first saw use by US Forces during World Wars I & II. Fed with 12-gauge shells from its six-round tube magazine, it sacrifices range and fire rate for extreme damage in close quarters. Finally, the Double 1866 is a double-barrel pocket pistol designed in the 19th century as an easily concealable backup gun that can be drawn at speed. Despite only featuring a single-action trigger and producing a very low muzzle velocity, the D.1866's unique traits make for a powerful weapon at close range.

Carl Gustav M/1945 SMG

Trench Gun shotgun

Double 1866 pistol