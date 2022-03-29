Sniper Elite 5 Releases Brand-New Marksman Trailer

Rebellion Developments released a brand new trailer for Sniper Elite 5, this time they're showing off more of all the tools you have access to. As a sniper out in the field, you can't always rely on your trusty weapon to get the job done, so now you'll have a number of other options at your disposal that will help you in your journey when you're not able to put one between the eyes from a mile away. Enjoy the video below along with the notes from Rebellion they released with it.

Sniper Elite 5 features a comprehensive suite of weaponry with the most customization and attachments ever seen in the franchise's history. With over 200 options, including items such as scopes, suppressors, stocks, muzzle breaks, materials and more, snipers will be able to adjust their loadout to suit their playstyle and the objectives they face in each mission. Weapon Attachments and Customization Options are primarily unlocked by finding Workbenches within each of the levels. As different elements are added, removed or adapted the changes will be reflected in four key weapon stats: Power, Rate of Fire, Control and Mobility. A stealthy player may want to opt for Power and Rate of Fire at the cost of Control and Mobility due to their methodical approach, while the opposite will be true for a more "run-and-gun" style player.

"Sniper Elite has always been defined by its authentic gunplay and we wanted to take that to the next level for Sniper Elite 5," commented Jason Kingsley, CEO of Rebellion. "We have concentrated on enhancing the character and feel of our weapons, including the addition of an 'Ironsights' perspective for pistols and secondary weapons such as SMGs. Having conducted thousands of hours of playtests over the course of the franchise, it is clear that everyone plays the game in their own, unique way. That is why we have developed the new Weapon Customization system, allowing players to adapt their weapons to best suit the way they play and ensure that everyone enjoys the experience."