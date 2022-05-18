Sniper Elite 5 Shows Off Its New Enhanced Kill Cam

Rebellion Developments dropped a new trailer today for Sniper Elite 5 as they showed off their enhanced kill cam coming to the game. One of the great joys to the series is when you land the perfect shot and you get to see that bullet go all the way to thr target and take out the enemy. This latest trailer gives you all the gore you could want as they reveal the newly enhanced version of that setup and highlight the different ways you'll be able to enjoy their demise. Whether it be from a stabbing, a fall, or that precise sniper shot. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game is still set to be released on May 26th, 2022.

Enhancements have been made to both the physics and the visuals behind Sniper Elite 5's Kill Cam. Bullets can now ricochet off bones causing even further internal devastation which is shown to the player in more detail thanks to enhancements in the visual representation of the characters including more definition of the skeleton, muscles, organs and sinew. The inclusion of iron sights for both SMGs and pistols, a first for the series, will allow players to be more accurate with those weapons, which will, in turn, trigger a Kill Cam for the most clinical of shots. Players will also have control over the Kill Cam in real-time with the ability to speed up/slow down the cinematic, as well as being able to adjust the camera angle.

A favorite feature with fans of the franchise, the frequency with which a player sees Kill Cam, can be adjusted in the game's menu, including the ability to turn it off completely. The weapons in Sniper Elite 5 have been painstakingly recreated from real-world references to ensure maximum authenticity. Players can now customize their weapons by discovering workbenches hidden within the missions. Each workbench will unlock further customization options. This means that they can adjust their chosen loadout to suit their individual playstyle and the objective that they are undertaking.