Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior Announced For Meta Quest

Rebellion Developments revealed their new VR title, Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, is set to be released on Meta Quest devices.

Players take on World War II campaign as a former Italian resistance soldier.

The game features intense game modes like Sniper Hunt and Last Stand.

VR features enhance gunplay, offering hyper immersive shooting experience.

Rebellion Developments revealed their latest VR project as they are releasing Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior on Meta Quest platforms later this month. Taking the franchise into new territory with a completely interactive VR first-person sniper experience, you will take on a new campaign during World War II as you take on the Germans behind enemy lines. We have more details about the game below as it will launch on November 30, 2023.

"In Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, you play as "the Partisan," a former Italian resistance soldier reliving his memories of banishing the Nazi forces from his homeland. The game features a full story-driven campaign in which you uncover Nazi "wonder-weapons" that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans. In addition to the campaign, players can hop into two additional game modes: Sniper Hunt and Last Stand. Sniper Hunt is an intense game of cat and mouse that pits you against expert Nazi snipers."

"Take out a patrol of enemy soldiers to lure out the sniper before relocating, collecting ammo, and getting ready to face the next opponent. Last Stand sees you digging in against waves of enemies. Think fast and act faster to gather weapons and ammunition and set traps before fighting to survive against the oncoming forces. The immersion offered by virtual reality helps to greatly enhance the gunplay and handling in all game modes. Hold your sniper rifle with both hands, bring the scope to your eye, and hold your breath as you prepare to take the perfect shot."

Riveting Campaign with Hyper immersive gunplay.

Sniper Hunt pits you against expert Nazi sharpshooters.

Hold the line in Last Stand against ever-increasing waves of enemies.

Authentic World War II weaponry.

Experience the brutality of X-Ray Kill Cam in VR.

Wide range of difficulty, comfort, and control options, including sitting/standing.

Feel those bullets hit with ProTubeVR and bHaptics support.

