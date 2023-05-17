Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Power Pole Goku's iconic Power Pole from early Dragon Ball gets a card in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next expansion, Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

The cards in today's preview are Power Pole and Son Goky, Full Power and Full Blast. The latter is a Zenkai Card, or Z-Card. The Power Pole card breaks from the Dead Zone focus, as it shows a younger Goku. The Power Pole is imbued with magic that changes the length of the pole, allowing Goku to use it as a weapon and an item of travel. Goku used to use this as his main weapon. During the Z-era of Dragon Ball and on, Goku stopped using the Power Pole as much because his own Saiyan power has far advanced beyond using a tool like this.

