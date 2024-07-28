Posted in: Arcade, Capcom, Games, Retro Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, SNK VS. Capcom SVC Chaos

SNK VS. Capcom SVC Chaos Re-Released Two Decades Later

SNK VS. Capcom SVC Chaos has made a return two decades after launch with online gameplay and improvements, available now on PC and consoles

Enhanced with rollback netcode and quality-of-life improvements for seamless action

Features a roster of 36 iconic SNK and Capcom characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Kyo Kusanagi, and Terry Bogard

Includes online lobbies, hitbox viewer, tournament modes, and over 80 pieces of artwork in gallery mode

Last week during Evo 2024, SNK revealed they have relaunched the classic fighting game, SNK VS. Capcom SVC Chaos, for PC and consoles. One of the best fighting titles from the early '00s that doesn't get the praise it deserves, this crossover fighting game has been given a revision for modern platforms with the addition of an online experience and rollback netcode, along with quality-of-live improvements that clean up some of the older issues the original had to make it so you can dive into the action immediately without any hiccups or bugs you may have encountered back in 2003. We have more info about the game below and a trailer for you to check it out above, as the game is officially live on PC for Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles.

SNK VS. Capcom SVC Chaos

With dozens of iconic characters from across the SNK and CAPCOM libraries, enhanced online play, and additional modern features, SVC CHAOS makes a triumphant return after over 20 years! Choose from a legendary roster of 36 SNK and CAPCOM fighters. SNK's fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui are joined by Mars People, Athena, and other NEOGEO-era icons. Meanwhile, battle-hardened combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more to make up the CAPCOM fighter roster.

Rise up and throw down with players all around the world as rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS to a new era of fighting game fans. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single-elimination, double-elimination, and round-robin formats. Other quality-of-life improvements include a hitbox viewer, granting players an in-depth look at each character's collision areas, and a rich gallery mode showcasing 80+ pieces of artwork, including key art and character portraits.

