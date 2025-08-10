Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta, SNK World Championship 2025

SNK World Championship 2025 Will Happen at DreamHack Atlanta

The SNK World Championship 2025 is headed to Atlanta, as the event will be a part of DreamJHack happening in late October

Article Summary SNK World Championship 2025 lands at DreamHack Atlanta from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Four SNK titles—Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, KOF XV, Samurai Showdown, Art of Fighting 3—headline the event.

Players from global qualifiers will compete for a massive $4.1 million fighting game prize pool in Atlanta.

Signups are live now with limited spots, including Last Chance Qualifiers before the championship finals.

SNK announced this past week that they will be holding the SNK World Championship 2025 in Georgia, as the event will be a part of DreamHack Atlanta this year. The team will be bringing four titles with complete tournament schedules to the event, as players will compete in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, King of Fighters XV, Samurai Showdown, and Art of Fighting 3. What's more, the will have a massive $4.1m prize pool on the line, which will put it up there as one of the largest fighting game purses in the United States this year. Signups are happening now on their website, as each competition will feature a limited pool of competitors going through stages, as well as a Last Chance Qualifier, all building to the championships happening in Atlanta. We have more details below about what you can expect.

SNK World Championship 2025

The SNK World Championship 2025 (SWC 2025) is where players will vie for the position of World #1 in SNK fighting game titles! Qualifying tournaments will be held in various regions worldwide, and the victors will be invited to the SWC at DreamHack Atlanta from October 31 to November 2. Four legendary SNK franchises define the battleground at SWC 2025. Each game brings a unique playstyle, a passionate community, and serious money — $4.1 MILLION on the line. This is where iconic series meet elite competition.

Qualifying tournaments for the SNK World Championship 2025 are being held around the world, with top players battling for a coveted invitation to the Championship Stage at DreamHack Atlanta. Each officially recognized event crowns one winner who secures their place in the finals. If a qualifying winner is unable to attend or has already earned a spot, their invitation may be passed down to the next eligible competitor or reallocated to another event. Additional last-chance qualifier opportunities will also take place ahead of the championship.

