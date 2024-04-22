Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Fast Travel Games, Mannequin

Social Stealth VR Game Mannequin To Launch In Early May

Fast Travel Games have revealed the final details about the full release of Mannequin, as the game arrives on Meta Quest next week.

Article Summary Mannequin, a social stealth VR game by Fast Travel Games, launches May 2, 2024.

Open Alpha ends April 28, last chance to play for free before the full release.

Game features 4 maps and enhanced Friend Support for Meta account players.

Asymmetric multiplayer for 5: pose as humans or fight as Agents with high-tech gear.

VR developer Fast Travel Games has revealed more info on the release of their social stealth VR game Mannequin, as it will arrive in the App Lab for Meta Quest next week. First off, the Open Alpha will end on April 28, so you have until then to play it for free. But the full version of the game will arrive with all four maps available, as well as an improvement on Friend Support for those who want to play with others tied to their Meta account. The full version will come out on May 2, 2024.

Mannequin

The world has stopped. Time is frozen. All attempts to make contact with the aliens have failed. Special Agents have been deployed to neutralize the threat once and for all. Mannequin is an asymmetric multiplayer game for up to 5 players, filled with suspense, social deduction, and fast, sudden action. Play as alien Mannequins and set up deadly ambushes by posing as humans frozen in time or as human Agents and wielding high-tech gadgets to neutralize the Mannequins from a distance. An extraterrestrial presence has appeared across the globe, and the world has stopped. All levels are populated with human First Responders frozen in time. In matches for up to 5 players, play as an alien Mannequin or join the human special forces as an Agent. Easy to pick up, skill is not measured in gunmanship but in how you outsmart your opponent.

POSE AS A HUMAN: Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans.

Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans. FIGHT AS AN AGENT: Agents specialize in ranged combat with an EMP Gun to neutralize the aliens. Use the EMF Reader to locate threats & EMP Generators for recharge and advantage in combat.

