Soda Story – Brewing Tycoon Announces Q3 2022 Launch

Indie developer and publisher Upper Class Walrus revealed they're currently planning to release Soda Story – Brewing Tycoon sometime in Q3 2022. This is a cute but weird casual management sim as you play a "prisoner" who is on a reality TV show in which you battle against other "prisoners" to make the best Soda possible. You'll do everything from grow ingredients, run machines, create formulas, bottle the drinks, package them ship them out, and test to see what works best. You'll also be able to go sabotage the competition, but be careful, as they can return the favor. In the end, you'll see who has the best-tasting flavor in the competition which… what do you win again? You can check out the trailer and more info below.

Soda Story – Brewing Tycoon is an adventurous casual management game in which you take on the challenge of running a Soda brewing operation. All while participating in the current season of the hit reality TV show "Prisoneers." You play a prisoner, selected at the very last minute to take a role in a competition that's famously stacked full of rivalries. Everyone is trying to become the best of the best. With fame, fortune, and time off of prison sentences up for grabs – you bet it's going to be a fierce battle!

Master the art of brewing Soda by experimenting with hundreds of different flavors and combinations. Will your new recipe become a big hit with the fans, or will it end up causing revolting side effects to anyone that dares to take a sip? Automate your operation with Soda Brewers, SodaBots, Flavor Analyzers, and more. There's a multitude of unusual machinery and inventions to research, build, and use to your advantage.

Explore your Warehouse, your rival Warehouses, and the surrounding Compound – What secrets might you discover? What tricks can you play to gain an advantage? Relish in the challenges standing in the way of you taking the champion's crown. With four different and intriguing rivals, it's all about keeping ahead of the competition. Or, if you'd prefer, infiltrating their operations for a teensy-tiny amount of sabotage. Watch your back, revenge is a top priority for some of these oddball misfits.