Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Positive Impact Games, The Regreening

Soilpunk Fairytale Game The Regreening Announced

We got our first look at the new cozy simulation soilpunk fairytale game The Regreening, currently in the works for Steam

Article Summary The Regreening is a cozy soilpunk fairytale sim where you restore nature by planting and reviving biomes.

Play as Viri, a human descendant, bringing harmony back to the world and befriending lost spirits.

Collect trash, upcycle materials, and unlock new seeds, decor, and recipes as you progress.

No timers or pressure—enjoy relaxing gameplay and explore lush, biodiverse environments at your pace.

Indie game developer and publisher Positive Impact Games has announced their latest game in the works, as they showed off The Regreening. Created by several industry vets under a new banner, this game is being promoted as a soilpunk fairytale simulation game, where you'll grow plants and bring the world back to life in your own unique way, as you become friends with long lost spirits in the process. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we're now waiting for more info about when we can play it.

The Regreening

Transform a barren wasteland into a lush paradise in this cozy simulation game about restoring nature. Become Viri, a descendant of Earthbound humans who refused to abandon their home. Tasked with bringing nature back to the world, you'll revive biomes, regrow by planting and cultivating seeds, and repair relationships with folkloric animals, all with a touch of magic. Built around the idea that one person can make a world of difference, Viri will travel between unlockable biomes, cleaning them up, managing the environment, and caring for the unique, biodiverse plants she'll begin to grow there.

Progress by completing quests and storylines with friendly NPCs, including building new habitats for animals to return to, and earn new seeds, decor, and crafting recipes along the way! The Regreening is ultimately a game about healing the bond between humans and nature and rebuilding a sense of harmony in the natural world. In addition to a rich ecosystem featuring planting strengths and weaknesses and water distribution, you'll also need to improve the relationships with mysterious NPCs connected to the land, ensuring that you care for them as much as nature.

Restore: Clean, manage, and unlock entire biomes by taking care of the environments, improving soil tiles by growing plants, creating animal habitats, and fixing the ecosystem for all of the creatures that call it home.

Clean, manage, and unlock entire biomes by taking care of the environments, improving soil tiles by growing plants, creating animal habitats, and fixing the ecosystem for all of the creatures that call it home. Recycle: Build your very own upcycling hub and turn collected trash into crafted treasure, making use of crafting recipes earned by completing NPC quests . Use your crafts to generate buffs as well as decorations for your Earthship Home.

Build your very own upcycling hub and turn collected trash into crafted treasure, making use of crafting recipes earned by completing NPC . Use your crafts to generate buffs as well as decorations for your Earthship Home. Relax: Featuring no timers, no pressure, and a wonderful soundtrack of nature sounds, this is designed to be a laidback, soothing game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!