Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paintbucket Games, SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force

SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force Announced For PC

Can you find the terrorists looking to bring chaos to 1970s West Germany? You'll be able to try in SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force

Article Summary SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force is a historical-political deduction game set in 1970s West Germany.

Investigate terrorist cells by analyzing clues, profiling suspects, and coordinating police operations under pressure.

SOKO 1977 mixes roguelike structure, procedural cases, interrogations, team dynamics, and press scrutiny.

Paintbucket Games and Germany’s Federal Agency for Civic Education are targeting a 2027 PC release.

The Federal Agency for Civic Education and Berlin-based development studio Paintbucket Games announced their new project in the works called SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force. This is an interesting game as they have created a historical-political deduction game that incorporates roguelike elements and investigative mechanics to create a unique experience. You'll become an agent of a special police task force in the Federal Republic of Germany in the 1970s, better known to some as West Germany, which, as you might guess, wasn't exactly the best time to be alive, as it was filled with political tensions, conflicts, and social issues. It will be up to you to find terrorists who look to make the region unstable, root them out, and bring some kind of peace to the people.

The game is really interesting to us in that a federal agency is promoting its development, as this comes off more like an educational game than a spy thriller. It's almost got Carmen Sandiego vibes, but on a darker level. We have more details from the devs about the game below, as it is being planned for a 2027 launch.

Find Terrorists By Putting The Clues Together in SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force

The game condenses fictionalized, plausible scenarios based on real historical events into an intense setting where every decision has consequences. Clues must be analyzed, suspects identified, and operations coordinated, often under time pressure and with incomplete information. At the same time, you will be confronted with moral and legal questions: How far can the state go to ensure security? Which measures are justified, and where should the line be drawn?

Procedurally generated elements create a new investigative storyline with different challenges in every playthrough. Beyond the operational side of police work, interpersonal dynamics also play a role: interact with your team, conduct interrogations, face critical questions from the press, and actively shape public perception of your work.

Each playthrough offers new cases, suspects, and challenges through procedural generation. Analyze clues, build suspect profiles, and plan targeted police operations against terrorist cells. Coordinate your special task force efficiently in an escalating crisis. Learn more about your team members, discuss events, and consider different perspectives. Face critical questions from the press and maintain public trust in your work.

Experience the political and social tensions of 1970s West Germany within a stylized police environment grounded in extensive research and historical consultation, with clear references to the reality of that period. The story centers on a special task force in Cologne that is at the heart of the events. Decide how far you are willing to go during interrogations and operations – every decision has consequences and shapes your own investigative story with different paths and outcomes. Engage with themes such as the tension between security and freedom, the limits of state power, and attacks on democracy.

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