Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Afil Games, SokoCrab

SokoCrab Announced For Early Access Release Next Week

There's a brand-new puzzle game on the way this coming week, as SokoCrab will arrive on both consoles and PC in early January

Article Summary SokoCrab arrives in Early Access for PC and consoles on January 8, offering a beach-themed puzzle adventure.

Guide a clever crab through 40 challenging levels by pushing barrels to unlock paths and test your problem-solving skills.

Enjoy stunning pixel-art graphics and unlock achievements while solving progressively complex puzzles on sandy shores.

Perfect for logic puzzle and strategy game enthusiasts seeking a blend of relaxation and mental stimulation.

Indie game developer and publisher Afil Games have confirmed their new game, SokoCrab, will be released into Early Access next week. This new title is a puzzle game where you control a "clever crab" who has been tasked with pushing barrels onto spots, which are then used to unlock paths to the next level. It's a pretty basic game that will tease your brain, as you'll get a mix of classic puzzle-style mechanics with a beach theme, forcing you to think thoroughly and plan ahead before you move on to increasingly complex puzzles. We have more info about the game for you below as it will be released for Playstation, Xbox, and the Microsoft Store on January 8.

SokoCrab

Step onto the sandy shores of SokoCrab, a captivating puzzle game where you guide a clever crab through 40 engaging levels. Your mission? Push barrels onto designated spots to clear the path to the next stage, all while navigating a vibrant beach-themed world. Success hinges on precise positioning. Since the crab can only push barrels, every move must be calculated to avoid dead ends. Each level presents fresh challenges, from tight corridors to intricate button-and-barrel combinations, putting your spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills to the test. This game blends simple mechanics with deeply satisfying puzzles, offering an experience that's as relaxing as it is mentally stimulating. Conquering each stage delivers a sense of accomplishment, encouraging you to tackle the next challenge. Perfect for fans of logic puzzles and strategy games, this charming adventure combines challenge and fun in a visually delightful pixel-art setting. Are you ready to help the crab complete its journey? Clear the way, conquer the puzzles, and dive in today!

40 handcrafted levels with increasing difficulty.

Achievements to unlock as you progress.

Stunning pixel-art graphics paired with a charming beach theme.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!