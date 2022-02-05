Sol Cresta Will Be Getting Physical Copies Via Limited Run Games

PlatinumGames and Limited Run Games have come together to produce a physical edition of Sol Cresta for Nintendo Switch and PS4. There will be two different versions of this one, the first containing the standard cartridge/disc, depending on which system you get it for, going for $50. The other will be the Collector's Edition, going for $130, which will come with an array of items including an outer box, mini arcade video player, 3 acrylic figures, 7 postcards, 2 sol medals, 1 pin badge, 1 metal ship figurine, and the complete soundtrack on two CDs. All physical editions will be shipped sometime in the Fall of 2022. You can check out all of the options via Limited Run's website.

Humanity faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Mandler during his solar system invasion. Losing the moon and being driven from Earth, they were forced to retreat all the way to Laomedeia, the 12th moon of Neptune. With the last of their hope, they formed the solar recovery squad Sol Cresta, and placed the fate of the solar system with the Yamato, a cutting-edge docking battleship. Sol Cresta takes the docking and formation strategies of classic shooting games Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta and elevates them with the "free-form docking" system. The flagship Yamato, composed of the ships Amaterasu, Tsukuyomi, and Susano can utilize various attacks depending on how the three ships are aligned. Docking, splitting, and reforming the ships as needed is the key to defeating the invading armies of Mandler.

The Yamato is composed of 3 ships. You'll scramble with one ship at first but pick up the right item and more ships will appear for a powerup! Dock and split to change your attack properties and use different formations to access an amazing arsenal. Sol Cresta's music is provided by legendary chiptune composer Yuzo Koshiro. The game pays homage to the sound and visuals of the earlier Cresta series, bringing back arcade fever while taking it beyond mere nostalgia. There's even a time limit, high score Caravan Mode, and online leaderboards.