Sold Out Games Reveals Three New Indie Titles For 2021

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Sold Out Games revealed this week that they have three new indie titles on the way for 2021, branching into a few different genres. In the mix, all of which are slated for sometime in the coming year will be Disjunction, KeyWe, and Gestalt: Steam & Cinder. Each one having its own kind of distinctive genre for them as you got a cyberpunk RPG, a platformer, and a co-op puzzler. You can read the official descriptions of all three below along with their trailers. We actually had a chance to try out Disjunction a while ago, back when we all used to attend conventions, and remember it being very challenging and fun. It clearly got delayed a bit due to COVID-19, but we're looking forward to seeing it finally be released.

Credit: Sold Out
Credit: Sold Out

Disjunction (Ape Tribe Studios/Sold Out): Pixelated cyberpunk RPG
Release: Early 2021 for PC (Steam), PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch
Disjunction is an upcoming single-player, cyberpunk, stealth-action sci-fi RPG set in the dystopian underworld of New York City in the year 2048. The game follows the intertwined narratives of three characters as they unravel a mystery that will change the fate of their city.

KeyWe – (Stonewheat & Sons/Sold Out): Cutsey avian co-op puzzle game
Release: 2021 for PC (Steam)
KeyWe is a cute, co-operative postal puzzler starring Jeff and Debra, two small Kiwi birds working in a whimsical post office. With no hands to help them, they must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, bells and buttons to get those messages delivered on time.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Metamorphisis Games/Sold Out): Omage to 90's platform adventures
Release: 2021 TBD PC (Steam)
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a narrative-focused, epic 2D action-RPG set in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world. Inspired by classic Metroidvanias, players are thrust into a high-octane adventure filled with twists and turns on a journey of discovery. You play as Aletheia, a wandering soldier who, as the result of an altruistic accident, has been supercharged with a ferocious energy; an energy source which has also awakened long dormant machines in Canaan. Now, armed with her new abilities, Aletheia must venture across Canaan to uncover her own startling truth.

https://youtu.be/ofUAWjkqhXg
https://youtu.be/WrxkjuVYW_g
https://youtu.be/ZWstSAWvMmc

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  