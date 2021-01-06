Sold Out Games Reveals Three New Indie Titles For 2021

Sold Out Games revealed this week that they have three new indie titles on the way for 2021, branching into a few different genres. In the mix, all of which are slated for sometime in the coming year will be Disjunction, KeyWe, and Gestalt: Steam & Cinder. Each one having its own kind of distinctive genre for them as you got a cyberpunk RPG, a platformer, and a co-op puzzler. You can read the official descriptions of all three below along with their trailers. We actually had a chance to try out Disjunction a while ago, back when we all used to attend conventions, and remember it being very challenging and fun. It clearly got delayed a bit due to COVID-19, but we're looking forward to seeing it finally be released.

Disjunction (Ape Tribe Studios/Sold Out): Pixelated cyberpunk RPG

Release: Early 2021 for PC (Steam), PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch

Disjunction is an upcoming single-player, cyberpunk, stealth-action sci-fi RPG set in the dystopian underworld of New York City in the year 2048. The game follows the intertwined narratives of three characters as they unravel a mystery that will change the fate of their city. KeyWe – (Stonewheat & Sons/Sold Out): Cutsey avian co-op puzzle game

Release: 2021 for PC (Steam)

KeyWe is a cute, co-operative postal puzzler starring Jeff and Debra, two small Kiwi birds working in a whimsical post office. With no hands to help them, they must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, bells and buttons to get those messages delivered on time. Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (Metamorphisis Games/Sold Out): Omage to 90's platform adventures

Release: 2021 TBD PC (Steam)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a narrative-focused, epic 2D action-RPG set in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world. Inspired by classic Metroidvanias, players are thrust into a high-octane adventure filled with twists and turns on a journey of discovery. You play as Aletheia, a wandering soldier who, as the result of an altruistic accident, has been supercharged with a ferocious energy; an energy source which has also awakened long dormant machines in Canaan. Now, armed with her new abilities, Aletheia must venture across Canaan to uncover her own startling truth.